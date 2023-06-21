Newswise — The Federation of State Physician Health Programs, Inc. (FSPHP) announced the recipients of the 2023 FSPHP Board of Directors Service Awards and the 2023 Presidential Recognition Awards on May 4th during the FSPHP 2023 Annual Education Conference in Minneapolis, MN.

“The FSPHP 2023 Award Recipients and Leaders on the FSPHP Board of Directors dedicate their life’s work, and expertise to restoring the well-being and careers of our nation’s medical professionals. In addition, these committed leaders volunteer with the FSPHP to improve our impact across the country,” said Scott Hambleton, MD, DFASAM, Chair of the Mississippi Physician Health Committee and President of FSPHP of the incoming Board of Directors. “With this level of expertise on the Board, FSPHP will continue to provide our member health professional programs with the support they need.”

FSPHP 2023 Board of Directors Service Awards

The following members have served as leaders of the FSPHP during their term as a member of the Board of Directors volunteering significantly to the leadership and future direction of the FSPHP.

Doris C. Gundersen, MD, Chair of the Colorado Medical Society’s Committee on Physician WellBeing, and Medical Director Emerita, Colorado Physicians Health Program

FSPHP Western Region Director: 2021 - 2023

P. Bradley Hall, MD, DFASAM, Executive Medical Director, West Virginia Medical Professionals Health Program

FSPHP Director at Large: 2021 - 2023

Art Hengerer, MD, FACS, Past Chair of the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB), Board of Professional Medical Conduct, and former Chair of the Department of Otolaryngology at University of Rochester

FSPHP Public Member: 2021 - 2023

Joseph Jordan, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of the North Carolina Professionals Health Program

FSPHP Southeast Region Director: 2022 - 2023

Kelley Long, MBA, Executive Director, Ohio Professionals Health Program

FSPHP Treasurer: 2021 - 2023

Kay O'Shea, CADC, MAC, CCTP, Program Director, Missouri Physicians Health Program

FSPHP Central Region Director: 2021 - 2023

Jon Shapiro, MD, DABAM, former Medical Director, Pennsylvania Physicians' Health Programs

FSPHP Northeast Region Director: 2021 – 2023

Heather Wilson, MSW, CFRE, CAE, Executive Director, Foundation of the Pennsylvania Medical Society

FSPHP Secretary: 2021 - 2023

2023 Presidential Recognition Awards

The FSPHP President selects among the members who dedicate extraordinary time and expertise to contributing to the advancement of the FSPHP Mission.

Art Hengerer, MD, FACS, Past Chair of the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB), Board of Professional Medical Conduct, and former Chair of the Department of Otolaryngology at University of Rochester

FSPHP Public Member of the Board

Jon Shapiro, MD, DABAM, former Medical Director, Pennsylvania Physicians' Health Programs

FSPHP Chair of the Bylaws Committee

Visit the FSPHP Awards Recognition webpage for more information on the FSPHP award recipients.

The FSPHP 2023 Annual Education Conference – The Next Generation of Physician Health and Wellbeing: Advancing Evidence, Collaboration, and Excellence was held at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 2-6, 2023 with 34 exhibitors and approximately 260 individuals in attendance.

FSPHP announced the newly elected board of directors during its Annual Member Business Meeting held virtually on May 24th.

The newly elected Board Members are as follows:

Treasurer: Kelley Long, MBA



Secretary: Heather Wilson, MSW, CFRE, CAE



Northeast Regional Director: Edwin Kim, MD



Southeast Regional Director: Joseph Jordan, PhD



Western Regional Director: Doris Gundersen, MD



Central Regional Director: Kay O’Shea, CADC, MAC, CCTP



Director-At-Large: P. Bradley Hall, MD, DABAM



Public Member: Art Hengerer, MD, FACS

Visit the FSPHP Board of Directors webpage to see the full roster of Board Members and to view their full biographies.

About FSPHP: The FSPHP evolved over 30 years ago from initiatives taken by the American Medical Association, the Federation of State Medical Boards, and state medical societies. PHPs serve as a safe, confidential resource for the profession focusing on outreach, education, and health monitoring for physicians at risk for impairment. Today, nearly every state has developed a PHP that operates within the parameters of state regulation and legislation.

PHPs have extensive expertise in monitoring and managing safety-sensitive professionals, including physicians who have recovered from a substance use disorder. Studies that review the long-term model of PHPs confirm physician recovery rates are markedly higher than the general population—even when extended into 5 years or more. One study reports that malpractice risk for those who complete a PHP is lower than for physicians practicing medicine who have never been followed by PHP monitoring. More articles featuring the PHP model, including FSPHP member testimonials and PHP participant stories can be reviewed here: PHP Featured Articles

The FSPHP is a non-profit 501c3 professional membership association with elected officers and an elected Board of Directors. FSPHP has the largest membership in history with 50 State Physician Health Program Members, and 317 total members of the association. More information about FSPHP can be found here www.fsphp.org.