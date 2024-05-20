Newswise — The Federation of State Physician Health Programs, Inc. (FSPHP) was honored to receive the 2024 Award of Excellence in Physician Wellness from the Medical Professional Liability (MPL) Association on May 8 th during the 2024 MPL Association Conference in Washington DC. The FSPHP is a national non-profit association comprised of healthcare professional programs across that US and Canada that provide confidential assessment, referral to treatment, resources and monitoring for healthcare professionals who may be at risk of impairment from mental illness, substance use disorders and other health conditions. The MPL Association is the leading international organization representing the medical professional liability insurance community. This award acknowledges the FSPHP’s commitment to enhancing the health and well-being of medical professionals. It also recognizes that FSPHP’s member Physician and Professional Health Programs (PHPs) are a trusted resource advancing the health of the medical community and the patients they serve.

“Physician health programs provide hope for physicians and other healthcare providers suffering with substance use disorders, mental health conditions, and suicide. They also protect the public by ensuring healthcare providers under their charge are safe to practice by providing personalized, tailored support, treatment, monitoring, and accountability,” said Michael J. Baron, MD, MPD, DFASAM, president of the Federation of State Physician Health Programs and medical director of the Tennessee Physician Health Program. “PHPs facilitate the return of healers to practice with outcome data that far surpasses that for the general population facing similar disorders. Embracing these programs isn't just about healing individuals; it's about reducing professional liability risk, ensuring patient safety, and advancing a culture of empathy, accountability, and excellence in patient care.”

“We applaud the Federation of State Physician Health Programs and stand with them in the mission to support physician health programs to improve the health of medical professionals, thereby contributing to quality patient care,” said MPL Association Board Chair John H. Mize, president & CEO, SVMIC. “On behalf of the MPL Association Board and its members, I am pleased to honor FSPHP with this award.”

The Board of Directors of the MPL Association have also made a decision to support the Federation with a $5,000 donation.

About FSPHP: The FSPHP evolved over 30 years ago from initiatives taken by the American Medical Association, the Federation of State Medical Boards, and state medical societies. PHPs serve as a safe, confidential resource for the profession focusing on outreach, education, and health monitoring for physicians at risk for impairment. Today, nearly every state has developed a PHP that operates within the parameters of state regulation and legislation.

PHPs have extensive expertise in monitoring and managing safety-sensitive professionals, including physicians who have recovered from a substance use disorder. Studies that review the long-term model of PHPs confirm physician recovery rates are markedly higher than the general population—even when extended into 5 years or more. One study reports that malpractice risk for those who complete a PHP is lower than for physicians practicing medicine who have never been followed by PHP monitoring. More articles featuring the PHP model, including FSPHP member testimonials and PHP participant stories can be reviewed here: PHP Featured Articles

The FSPHP is a non-profit 501c3 professional membership association with elected officers and an elected Board of Directors. FSPHP has the largest membership in history with 50 State Physician Health Program Members, and 314 total members of the association. More information about FSPHP can be found here www.fsphp.org.