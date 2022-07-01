Newswise — Soils are impacted globally by several anthropogenic factors, including chemical pollutants. Among those, perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are of concern due to their high environmental persistence, which are therefore also called “forever chemicals” in public discourse. However, their effects on soil structure and function were largely ignored. A recent study by Dr. Baile Xu and his colleagues at Freie Universität Berlin showed that PFAS impact microbially-driven processes in soil, including soil respiration, litter decomposition, and soil structure, as well as soil pH. These findings of significance in the fields of Soil Science, Environmental Science, Ecology, and Global Changes were released in Soil Ecology Letters.

One of the important findings of Dr. Xu’s study is that they found that PFAS significantly increased litter decomposition, a keystone ecosystem process in soil, even at 0.5 ng g–1 for perfluorobutanesulfonic acid. This result deserves wide attention, since it probably means that PFAS present in soils now might already affect ecosystem processes, given their current environmental levels. Consequently, the associated nutrient cyclings (e.g., C and N) in soil are likely to be impacted.

Another interesting result is that the acidic PFAS significantly increased soil pH, instead of decreasing it. “Given the strong acidity of PFAS, it is unexpected to observe such a phenomenon,” says Dr. Xu. They suppose that this was attributed to the direct consequence of increased litter decomposition, but not of PFAS. A stronger correlation of soil pH with litter decomposition than with PFAS concentration partially validated the assumption. Additionally, PFAS also exerted detrimental impacts on soil respiration, microbial population and more importantly, soil water-stable aggregates.

“As these basic but vital processes and properties are affected by PFAS presence, we have to highlight the possibility of PFAS as persistent chemicals being a potential environmental change factor,” says Dr. Xu. He also mentions that this study is actually a very beginning to investigate the potential impact of this “forever chemical” on our terrestrial ecosystem functioning. “We hope that our interesting findings can inspire more studies to consider the impact of PFAS on soil ecosystem functions in the context of global patterns of contamination,” he says at last.

###

About Higher Education Press

Founded in May 1954, Higher Education Press Limited Company (HEP), affiliated with the Ministry of Education, is one of the earliest institutions committed to educational publishing after the establishment of P. R. China in 1949. After striving for six decades, HEP has developed into a major comprehensive publisher, with products in various forms and at different levels. Both for import and export, HEP has been striving to fill in the gap of domestic and foreign markets and meet the demand of global customers by collaborating with more than 200 partners throughout the world and selling products and services in 32 languages globally. Now, HEP ranks among China's top publishers in terms of copyright export volume and the world's top 50 largest publishing enterprises in terms of comprehensive strength.

The Frontiers Journals series published by HEP includes 28 English academic journals, covering the largest academic fields in China at present. Among the series, 13 have been indexed by SCI, 6 by EI, 2 by MEDLINE, 1 by A&HCI. HEP's academic monographs have won about 300 different kinds of publishing funds and awards both at home and abroad.

About Soil Ecology Letters

Soil Ecology Letters is an international journal for fast publishing original research articles of scientific significance that depict and explain ecological processes occurring in soil. It also publishes letters to the editor, perspectives, reviews, commentaries etc. The scope of Soil Ecology Letters is extensive and includes all aspects of recent research in soil ecology. Some of the subjects that are attracting growing attention are soil biodiversity, soil microbial interactions and food web, soil microbiome, soil-plant interactions, soil biogeochemical cycling, soil bioremediation and restoration, soil multifunctionality, response and adaptation of soil biota to environmental changes, and breakthrough technologies, novel theories and modeling of soil ecological processes.