Newswise — The Foundation for Women’s Cancer (FWC) is pleased to host a Patients and Advocates Education Forum and Luncheon on Friday, March 24, 2023, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET, in Tampa, FL at the Tampa Convention Center during the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) 2023 Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer. This event will provide an opportunity to build meaningful connections among patients, advocates and healthcare professionals as well as learn about the most recent developments and breakthroughs in gynecologic cancers from renowned experts. All patients, advocates, family members, and providers are welcome. The event is complimentary and patients and advocates may register in advance by contacting Justine Houghton, Senior Associate of Development Operations, at [email protected]

“It’s an honor to have such renowned experts and advocates join us for this forum, which is an important opportunity for us to come together and chart a new future for all gynecologic cancers,” said Ginger J. Gardner, MD, Chair, FWC and Gynecologic Cancer Surgeon and Vice Chair of Hospital Operations at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. “Gynecologic cancers are on the rise in the United States, and as a community, we are committed to raising awareness of the new prevention and treatment methods that are now available for patients with ovarian cancer, and advancing new large-scale opportunities to address cervical and uterine cancers.”

“FWC patient and education events are always a highlight for me! As a patient, learning about the latest news directly from doctors involved in research and meeting patients and advocates gives me hope for the future,” said Annie Ellis, ovarian cancer survivor, research advocate, and recipient of the SGO’s Health Equity Awareness and Advocacy in Gynecologic Oncology Award, an award that recognizes an individual who is synonymous with advocacy for diversity and health equity in gynecologic cancer. “I’m so grateful to the FWC for providing these free events for patients and family members to learn and connect.”

Presenters include:

Shannon Armbruster, MD, Chair, FWC Patient Education Committee and Gynecologic Oncologist, Carilion Clinic, Roanoke, VA

Monica Avila, MD, Assistant Professor, Department of Gynecologic Oncology, Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, FL

Stephanie V. Blank, MD, SGO President and Director of Gynecologic Oncology, Mount Sinai Health System, NY

Monica Brown Jones, MD, FWC Board Member and System Chair, Luminis Health Women and Children’s Service Line, Annapolis, MD

Annie Ellis, Ovarian Cancer Survivor; Member, Program Committee, SGO; Chair, Council Research Advocates, National Cancer Institute

Ginger J. Gardner, MD, FWC Chair and Vice Chair, Department of Surgery, Memorial Sloan Cancer Center, New York, NY

Tom Herzog, MD, Chair Elect, GOG Foundation and Professor & Deputy Director, University of Cincinnati Cancer Center, Cincinnati OH

Jimmy Orr, MD, SGO Past President; Chief of Surgical Oncology, GenesisCare; USA Humanitarian Award Recipient, Fort Myers, FL

Donna M. Pinelli, MD, Medical Director, Gynecologic Oncology, Jupiter Medical Center, FL

Registration is still open for the full Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) 2023 Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer. Register here with code 23AMSGOPA to receive a special patient and advocate rate. Learn more about FWC events happening at the Annual Meeting here.

ABOUT THE SOCIETY OF GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY

The Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) is the premier medical specialty society for health care professionals trained in the comprehensive management of gynecologic cancers. As a 501(c)(6) organization, SGO contributes to the advancement of women’s cancer care by encouraging research, providing education, raising standards of practice, advocating for patients and members and collaborating with other domestic and international organizations. For more information, visit https://www.sgo.org.

ABOUT THE FOUNDATION FOR WOMEN’S CANCER

The Foundation for Women’s Cancer (FWC) is dedicated to increasing public awareness of gynecologic cancer risk, prevention, early detection, and optimal treatment. As the official foundation of the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO), FWC is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides funding for gynecologic cancer research and training, as well as programs and resources. FWC has raised more than $60 million in areas such as research, awareness, education, and outreach. For more information, visit https://www.foundationforwomenscancer.org.