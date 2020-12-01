WHAT: Internet freedom and the controversies that continue to swirl around its future will be the focus of a virtual conversation at American University. Hosted by AU’s School of International Service and School of Communication, this discussion will address questions about the future of internet policies, funding, and technologies, as well as explore the powerful stories of those who have been affected by online censorship.

WHEN: Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Emerging Threats and Demand Panel and associated Q&A

3:30 – 3:55 p.m. Tech Panel and associated Q&A

WHERE: Via Zoom – REGISTER HERE

WHO: Moderated by Eric Novotny, Hurst Senior Professorial Lecturer in AU’s School of International Service, and Aram Sinnreich, Professor and Chair of the Communication Studies division at AU’s School of Communication, the event will feature:

Maziar Bahari, Journalist and Filmmaker, Journalism for Change

Xiao Qiang, Research Scientist, UC Berkeley, School of Information

Franak Viačorka, Creative Director, RFE/RL Belarus

Tim Receveur, Director of Programs, US Institute of Peace

