Newswise — The Gallatin Galleries will present “Far Away, So Close,” a multi-media installation featuring the works of more than a dozen artists that ponder and depict how technology has transformed the ways we realize intimacy, especially in a time of social distancing, from Dec. 2, 2020 through Jan. 20, 2021.

Visitors may experience the exhibition remotely and individually through a virtual tour: The remote visitor will accompany an in-person “visit friend” through the galleries via Zoom in a way that reflects its theme and purpose. The visits will be a remote version of the intimate experience of a gallery visit, bringing the remote viewer up close to the works of art, but at significant physical distance. Visits may be reserved at https://wp.nyu.edu/gallatingalleries/fasc-schedule-a-virtual-visit/.

The exhibition may also be viewed on the galleries’ website (https://wp.nyu.edu/gallatingalleries/fasc/) and from the sidewalk in front of the galleries (1 Washington Place [at Broadway]) beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday mornings through Friday evenings at 5 p.m. through Jan. 20.

“Well before COVID-19 demanded distance and brought us into quarantine, our relationships were often born online, sustained through emojis and check-ins, and ended via text,” explains Keith Miller, curator of the Gallatin Galleries.

The artists in “Far Away, So Close” explore the broad array of possible meanings, misinterpretations, and challenges inherent to new versions of intimacy. To some, creating an intimate experience via the pixel and screen has seemed impossible. But what do we mean by intimate?

With works ranging from Tega Brain and Sam Lavigne’s “Smell Dating” to Mickalene Thomas’ “je t’aime” and Katia Repina’s “Intimacy in Times of Corona” to Lauren Lee McCarthy’s “I heard TALKING IS DANGEROUS,” the exhibition explores whether real connections can be established despite distance and if current nodes of connectivity open up new possibilities for human interaction.

“Far Away, So Close” features painting, photography, online games, podcasts, video, prints, and web services. Other artists included are Angela He, Bayan Kiwan, Caroline Sinders, Death, Sex & Money, Kaho Abe, Lam Thuy Vo, Mimi Ọnụọha, Tamiko Thiel, and The Cut.

Keith Miller has been the curator of the Gallatin Galleries since it opened in 2008. Prior to that he was the founding curator of the SAC Gallery at Stony Brook University from 2001 to 2008 and has curated over 40 thematic gallery and museum exhibitions. His curatorial practice begins from the premise that the gallery is a site for engaged political conversation. He has been a part-time professor at the Gallatin School of Individualized Study at NYU since 2006 and was awarded the Gallatin School Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2014. He is a 2015 Guggenheim Fellow and a 2014 Jerome Fellow and works as a filmmaker, artist, and curator. His paintings and videos have been shown in various solo and group shows throughout the world.

The Gallatin Galleries, housed in New York University’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study, showcases innovative and immersive work that blends multiple forms of artistic practice with themes that encompass economic, racial, and social justice. Founded in 2008 and curated by Keith Miller, the Galleries are home to complex and compelling displays that integrate video, photography, sound, painting, and sculpture, illuminating the work of both up-and-coming and established artists while reflecting the interdisciplinary academic mission of the Gallatin School. For more information, please visit https://wp.nyu.edu/gallatingalleries/.