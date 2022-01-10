Newswise — CARLISLE, Pa., January 10, 2022 – As part of its commitment to Healing Our Planet by creating a more sustainable future, The GIANT Company announced a $1 million donation to Harrisburg University of Science and Technology in support of its new Center for Advanced Agriculture and Sustainability, which will be focused on sustainability and localized sourcing through high-tech food and agriculture.

The gift was announced today at the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show by The GIANT Company President Nicholas Bertram, Harrisburg University President Dr. Eric Darr, and Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.

“Doing the right thing for our planet is a huge responsibility and also a huge opportunity,” said Bertram. “A more sustainable shopping basket helps reduce carbon emission, improve soil health, mitigate deforestation and increase biodiversity, which in turn will heal our planet. We can’t do it alone which is why The GIANT Company is proud to partner with experts like the faculty and students at Harrisburg University to support a sustainable food future.”

The GIANT Center for Advanced Agriculture and Sustainability at Harrisburg University, a 23,000 square foot site in the heart of downtown Harrisburg, will make cutting edge research, education, career pathing in sustainability, controlled environment agriculture, and clean water initiatives possible. The new center is convening an international network of engineers, scientists, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to bring new applied research programs and agricultural technologies to the Commonwealth. A groundbreaking on the new facility is slated for later this year.

“The GIANT Company’s transformative gift will enable Harrisburg University students and faculty to become a national leader in developing advanced agriculture and sustainability solutions,” said Darr. “We are thrilled to partner with The GIANT Company to identify challenges and implement efficient, sustainable, and action-oriented solutions for our agricultural community.”

“Agriculture finds itself at the intersection of the most important issues of our time – food security, health and human development, environmental stewardship, commerce, and importantly, the quality of life in our communities,” said Secretary Redding. “The GIANT Company’s commitment to Harrisburg

University’s Center for Advance Agriculture and Sustainability is strengthening our agriculture and food system, and in return, benefitting both Pennsylvania farmers and consumers.”

As part of The GIANT Company’s focus on environmentally friendly initiatives from the farm to its stores, and ultimately to customers’ tables, the grocer announced last year a partnership with Rodale Institute in support of ecologically safe farming, sustainable retailing, and efforts to eliminate hunger. For more information on The GIANT Company’s Healing Our Planet commitment, visit https://giantfoodstores.com/pages/our-purpose.

