Newswise — New York – June 4, 2024 - The Glaucoma Foundation (TGF) has announced the addition of two prominent ophthalmologists to its Board of Directors. TGF, now celebrating its 40th anniversary year, remains dedicated to its core mission of eliminating blindness from glaucoma through vital research, education and collaboration.

John Berdahl, MD, is a board-certified ophthalmologist at Vance Thompson Vision in Sioux Falls, SD, and a leader in glaucoma, LASIK, cataract and cornea surgery. An inventor of innovative technology, he is the founder of Balance Ophthalmics, a company developing the Ocular Pressure Adjusting Pump (OPAP) system, which eases pressure accumulation in the eyes caused by glaucoma and reduces the risk of optic nerve damage.

Board-certified ophthalmologist Joseph F. Panarelli, MD, is Professor in the Department of Ophthalmology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Director of the Division of Glaucoma Services at NYU Langone. Clinical research in the field of glaucoma is Dr. Panarelli's primary focus. Dr. Panarelli’s research stems from his interest in innovative surgical approaches. He has collaborated to publish new surgical techniques, and compare outcomes of various types of traditional glaucoma procedures in both the adult and pediatric population.

About The Glaucoma Foundation -- www.glaucomafoundation.org

The Glaucoma Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of people with glaucoma. Since 1984, The Foundation has worked to encourage and support basic and applied research in glaucoma, to gain and disseminate new information about its causes and treatment, and to further identify and develop novel approaches to preserve visual function and reverse blindness. Through education and outreach, we strive to be a valuable resource to help patients, their families, and at-risk individuals to manage their disease and its repercussions.