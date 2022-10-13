The symposium will be held in three parts beginning with breakfast and ending with a formal lunch. The panel of distinguished presenters - experts from Harvard, Duke, Columbia, UC San Diego, University of Iowa, SUNY, Mount Sinai, and Johns Hopkins - will introduce new and developing science related to glaucoma and discuss its impact on clinical care.

Participants must register in advance. Admission is free.

Please note the Harvard Club’s business casual dress code.

 

https://evolvemeded.com/webinars/2229_tgf_inperson

 

