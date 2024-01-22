In Canada, many individuals living with mental health problems face difficulties accessing the help and support they need to get better. E-mental health services are on the rise and are showing promising outcomes in treating mental health issues that affect millions of Canadians each year, including bipolar disorder, depression, and anxiety. These services include virtual counseling, telehealth, smartphone apps, and web-based resources.

For Bell Let’s Talk Day on January 24th, three CIHR-funded researchers are available to discuss the role e-mental health services can play in ensuring mental health tools are accessible and affordable to those who need them: