The Gulf of Mexico Alliance Kicks Off “Embrace the Gulf 2020” Campaign

Newswise — OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. – January 7, 2020 – This month, the Gulf of Mexico Alliance (Alliance) is launching “Embrace the Gulf 2020,” a daily awareness campaign highlighting the value and vitality of the world’s ninth-largest body of water. The goal of the campaign is to promote the sustainability, beauty, and productivity of the Gulf of Mexico. The Alliance is highlighting five focus areas that make the Gulf of Mexico a special place: resilient coastal communities, prosperous industries, superior educational opportunities, thriving tourism, and healthy ecosystems.

“The Gulf of Mexico is an astonishingly valuable natural resource that supports 60 million people who live here and an even greater number of people who visit,” said Laura Bowie, Executive Director of the Alliance. “As an organization, the Alliance wants to ensure positive messages are shared across a broad section of the local, regional, and national population. I’m immensely excited to share my personal passion for the Gulf of Mexico and her rich resources through Embrace the Gulf 2020.”

Gulf state governors, mayors, agency directors, and business leaders from the Gulf Coast are signing proclamations, issuing executive orders, and pledging their support for the Embrace the Gulf 2020 campaign. A highlight of the effort is informative messages shared daily across multiple social media platforms. Additional campaign elements include state-specific education and cleanup events as well as a regional “Paddle the Gulf” ecotourism opportunity.

The public is encouraged to lend their support by engaging with the Gulf of Mexico Alliance (@GOMAlliance) on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Share our daily Gulf related messages, create your own hashtags, and post positive images. Join the #EmbraceTheGulf movement and tell us what the Gulf means to you!

About Gulf of Mexico Alliance



The Gulf of Mexico Alliance recognizes the economy and quality of life for citizens of the Gulf are linked to its ecological health. As the result of a shared vision for a healthy and resilient Gulf of Mexico region, the states of Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas formalized the Alliance in 2004. A not-for-profit organization, the Alliance’s mission is to enhance the ecological and economic health of the Gulf region by encouraging collaboration among government agencies, businesses, education providers and non-governmental organizations. Priority issues addressed by the Alliance include water resources, habitat resources, community resilience, data and monitoring, wildlife and fisheries, and education and engagement. To learn more about the Gulf of Mexico Alliance, visit www.gulfofmexicoalliance.org.

