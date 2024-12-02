Newswise — Nearly five million Americans are under winter weather alerts, with parts of New York already receiving five feet of snow.

As the frigid temperatures sweep across much of the U.S., it’s important to prepare for winter storms and prevent cold temperature-related health problems.

The George Washington University has health experts available who can provide tips on how to stay warm this winter and discuss health dangers winter poses.

Michael Knight is an internal medicine physician and a clinical associate professor of medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Monika Goyal is an associate professor of pediatrics at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Adriana Glenn is an assistant professor in the GW School of Nursing. She has 30 years of experience as a family nurse practitioner.

Keanan McGonigle is a board-certified internist and clinical assistant professor at the GW School of Medicine.



If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact:

Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].



