Newswise — CLEVELAND – Physicians, nurses and other caregivers in the medical setting have responded to the COVID-19 crisis in ways that are impossible to appropriately recognize. No entity could ever repay the amount of service, support and time caregivers have dedicated to patients and their communities throughout this pandemic. Nevertheless, University Hospitals (UH) has made it a priority to care for the well-being of staff during this difficult time. The Healthy Business Council of Ohio (HBCO) has recognized UH for demonstrating a commitment to employee well-being through comprehensive worksite health promotion and well-being programs, bestowing its Healthy Worksite Gold Award.

“The role of the caregiver is stressful even in the best of times. For nearly two years, this work has been harder and yet more important than ever,” said Cliff A. Megerian, MD, FACS, CEO of University Hospitals Health System. “Caregivers take on an emotional toll when working with patients who are often isolated from their family members. We have provided innovative resources to help our caregivers care for their own physical and emotional well-being, so they can in turn provide the best care to our patients.”

Driven by a collaborative, system-wide effort from UH Connor Whole Health, Population Health, and Human Resources, UH has developed activities and education programs for caregivers that emphasize whole health, well-being and self-care. Specifically, UH’s Employee Assistance Program provides caregivers with personal, financial and professional confidential counseling support. UH has implemented the Adopt-a-Floor Program to share support and gratitude for clinical caregivers with notes of appreciation, snacks and small gifts. More than 30,000 caregivers receive a UH4YOU Self-Care Toolbox email three to five times each week, which includes resources, self-care tips and mood boosters. Caregivers can take a moment to relax and regroup in lavender aromatherapy rooms at multiple hospital locations. Employees can take advantage of free virtual classes like acupressure, chair yoga and guided meditation. Additionally, UH Connor’s Licensed Massage Therapists travel to sites throughout the UH system upon a manager’s request, to help employees reduce tension and enhance well-being through seated massage therapy.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the importance of self-care to the forefront for everyone, but especially caregivers in the medical setting,” said Francoise Adan, MD, Chief Whole Health & Well-being Officer at University Hospitals; Director, UH Connor Whole Health; and Christopher M. & Sara H. Connor Chair in Integrative Health. “In 2021, UH continued delivering meaningful and successful programs to ensure continuous improvement in satisfaction for our caregivers.”

UH is among 119 Ohio employers to receive this award and will be additionally honored during HBCO’s 2022 Virtual In-Value-Able Conference Series on February 10. All applications for this award were reviewed and evaluated using objective criteria, including the extent the well-being programs facilitated and encouraged employee health, enhanced productivity and ensured a healthy work environment.

Recently, hospitalizations have surged to the highest levels encountered throughout the pandemic. This is putting new and even higher demands on caregivers. UH encourages all people to help relieve this stress by getting vaccinated, which is the best way to prevent severe illness and hospitalization.

