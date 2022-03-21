Abstract

The multifaceted connections between the heart and the brain have been extensively studied at the anatomy, pathophysiology, and clinical levels. Studies have suggested a vital role for both cardiologists and neurologists in the management of various cardiovascular and neurological disorders. However, a true heart-brain team-based approach remained confined to large, specialized centers. In this paper, we review the various intersection areas of cardiology and neurology with regard to ischemic stroke. We focus our discussion on the challenges and opportunity for a heart-team approach to stroke in the context of atrial fibrillation, carotid disease, and patent foramen ovale, and in the setting of strokes complicating transcatheter endovascular interventions.