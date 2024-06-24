Newswise — A heat wave is making its way across the country.

Meteorologists are warning the extreme temperatures impacting more than 100 million Americans could intensify over the coming days and break records.

Heat-related illnesses increase as the combination of temperature and relative humidity rises. According to the National Weather Service, excessive heat is the leading weather related killer in the United States.The George Washington University has experts available to talk about how the heat impacts your health and how to protect yourself.

Neelu Tummala is a clinical assistant professor of surgery at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. She is also the co-director for the Climate Health Institute at GW with a special interest in the effects of climate change on population health. She can discuss the impact extreme heat has on health.

Adriana Glenn is an assistant professor in the GW School of Nursing. She can discuss how extreme heat can impact people – directly and indirectly – and how it can aggravate conditions in those individuals who are very young, older, and with chronic illnesses.

Mary Barron is an associate professor of exercise and nutrition sciences at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. An expert on sport-related youth injuries, she is available to discuss ways to mitigate heat illness during exercise.





