Abstract

Newswise — To achieve organizational innovation in a competitive environment, firms need to focus on their human artificial intelligence (AI) skills. Applying a dynamic capability view and using survey data collected from Chinese firms, we find that technical AI skills and managerial AI skills have positive impacts on organizational innovation, and that managerial AI skills have a more important impact on organizational innovation than technical AI skills. Moreover, digital organizational culture plays a positive moderating role in the relationship between human AI skills and organizational innovation. This study contributes to the literature on AI-driven innovation by theoretically and empirically clarifying the importance of human AI skills and digital organizational culture.