Newswise — Most likely, the outcome of this upcoming U.S. presidential election will rely on seven key states, according to Dr. Steve Nawara, chair and professor of political science at Lewis University. Those states include Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

Although the remaining 43 states are equally relevant, there is already a better assumption of how those states are likely to vote. Some states are strongly Democratic, and others are strongly Republican, making predictions easier. However, when it comes to swing states, they tend to be more closely divided and unpredictable in a close election.

If the presidential race is assumed to be within 5 points, it can be determined that Vice President Kamala Harris will secure at least 226 electoral votes from the highly Democratic states. Former President Donald Trump is likely to receive 219 electoral votes from the safe Republican states. Ultimately, this will leave the remaining 93 electoral votes from the seven swing states to determine which candidate receives the 270 votes needed to achieve victory.