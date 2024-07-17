Abstract

Newswise — Self-inauthenticity is characterized by feeling out-of-touch with one’s true, authentic self. Here, we propose that self-inauthenticity causes consumers to also feel out-of-touch with objects that are extensions of the self—namely, their material possessions. We call this effect possession alienation and suggest that it drives possession disposal. Supporting this view, chronic self-inauthenticity leads consumers to dispose of everyday products (e.g., apparel and electronics) at higher frequencies. Additionally, situational triggers of self-inauthenticity (e.g., using counterfeits or out-group-related brands) cause possession alienation and disposal. Self-inauthenticity thereby increases consumer intention to declutter at home, increases consumer preference to replace, rather than repair, broken electronics, and increases consumer participation in C2C product exchanges. Effects of self-inauthenticity on disposal can, however, be mitigated. Marketing interventions (e.g., advertisements) that reinforce consumers’ psychological connection to material possessions, compared to interventions that promote product functionality, encourage inauthentic consumers to retain possessions. Implications, limitations, and future directions are discussed.