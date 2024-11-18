Newswise — A global rise in pet ownership and an increasing tendency towards the humanisation of pets have resulted in a greater focus on improving animal health and longevity. These developments coincide with the increased recognition of the role of the gut microbiome in animal health. The gut microbiome has been shown to play a prominent role in gastrointestinal health, and it is becoming increasingly clear that these health benefits extend beyond the gut and into different physiological systems, such as the immune system. Dietary supplementation with products known as 'biotics', which include probiotics, prebiotics, synbiotics and postbiotics, is a strategy used to modify the gut microbiome and promote host health. Although biotics have been successfully used in companion animals, questions remain regarding appropriate biotic selection, mechanisms of action, optimum inclusion levels and safety. This review aims to summarise the effects of biotics on the gut microbiome of dogs and cats and assess their potential role in supporting gastrointestinal health.