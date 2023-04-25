Newswise — The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON) is ranked No. 1 in the nation for its doctor of nursing practice program (DNP) and No. 2 for its nursing master’s program, according to U.S. News & World Report 2024 rankings.

In specialty areas, the school ranked:

“These rankings reflect the impressive leadership of our students, staff, and faculty and the exceptional opportunities that exist at the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing,” says Dean Sarah Szanton, PhD, RN, FAAN. “We are leading the future of health and empowering nurses to change the world through their skills, expertise, and unmatched education.”

As a leader in education across the globe, JHSON remains the No. 3 nursing school in the world by QS World University rankings. The school is consistently recognized as a Best School for Men in Nursing by the American Association for Men in Nursing and is a five-time recipient of the INSIGHT Into Diversity HEED Award for enduring commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Throughout the past year, JHSON appointed numerous faculty leaders including a new Executive Vice Dean, an Assistant Dean for Clinical Practice & Relationships, an Associate Dean of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging, and researchers and practitioners in the areas of aging, cardiovascular health, disability, and more.

In research, the school welcomed the Johns Hopkins University Disability Health Research Center and established the Center for Infectious Disease and Nursing Innovation and the Center for Immersive Learning & Digital Innovation. JHSON received an all-time high for research funding and increased its number of collaborative and interdisciplinary projects.

In fall 2022, JHSON launched a Policy Honors Program to help students gain skills in policy analysis and advocacy and identify ways to influence local, state, federal, and global policy issues.

“We are proud to be a school that graduates change agents for the world,” says Szanton.

