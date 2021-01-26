Newswise — For the second year in a row, the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON) is ranked No. 2 for its online nursing master’s degree in administration and leadership, according to U.S. News & World Report 2021 online rankings. The school is currently ranked No. 1 for its master’s degree and No. 3 for its Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program.

“Our online master’s offering continues to be top-ranked for its excellence in preparing nurse leaders to deliver and manage health care across all settings,” says Patricia Davidson, PhD, MEd, RN, FAAN, dean of JHSON. “The online component offers scheduling flexibility and the opportunity for students to practice within organizations close to their home.”

JHSON’s MSN Healthcare Organizational Leadership Track (previously known as Health Systems Management) prepares students to facilitate innovative health care delivery, evaluate outcomes, and integrate nursing’s unique perspective into frontline patient care management and administration. Through the MSN Healthcare Organizational Leadership/MBA Dual Degree, students gain access to leading faculty from both JHSON and the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School while learning economics, business fundamentals, and how to integrate corporate solutions that also improve patient outcomes.

Other online options at JHSON include:

Located in Baltimore, the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing is a globally-recognized leader in nursing education, research, and practice. JHSON is ranked No. 1 for total NIH funding among schools of nursing for fiscal year 2020. In addition, the school is ranked by QS World University as the No. 3 nursing school in the world, No.1 by College Choice for its master's program, and No. 1 by NursingSchoolHub.com for its DNP program.