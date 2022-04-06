Newswise — The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON) is ranked the No. 3 nursing school in the world, according to 2022 QS World University Rankings. The school is recognized for its exceptional ratings in research, academics, reputation, and collaboration. JHSON was also recently ranked No. 1 for its master’s and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) programs by U.S. News & World Report 2023 rankings.

“Our mission is to improve the health of the world,” says JHSON Dean Sarah L. Szanton, PhD, RN, FAAN. “Having a noteworthy global ranking shows that the work we are doing is significant, has impact, and adds value to global health, research, and service.”

As a worldwide leader, JHSON maintains 109 collaborations in 61 countries and is actively engaged in global organizations including the Consortium of Universities in Global Health, the Johns Hopkins India Institute, the International Council of Nursing, AFREhealth, the World Health Organization HQ and others. In research, JHSON studies topics of global interest including HIV, gender-based violence, cardiovascular health, humanitarian emergencies, and more. Student exchange opportunities and the International Visiting Scholars Program bring researchers and students to the school from China, Colombia, Brazil, Taiwan, India, and other countries.

JHSON invests in the global advancement of nursing education and policy through its Center for Global Initiatives, which promotes innovation, builds capacity, and strengthens the nursing workforce around the world. The center integrates global health into the school’s curriculum, supports global service learning opportunities, and influences policy through its leadership as a Collaborating Center for Nursing Knowledge, Information Management and Sharing and host of the Global Alliance for Nursing and Midwifery.

Throughout 2021, JHSON leveraged its global partnerships to cohost webinars and other virtual events on the mental health impact of COVID-19, vaccine equity, advancing midwifery, nursing in times of crisis, and other topics around global health and equity.

Located in Baltimore, the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing is a globally-recognized leader in nursing education, research, and practice. In U.S. News & World Report rankings, the school is No. 1 nationally for its master's and DNP programs. In addition, JHSON is ranked as the No. 3 nursing school in the world by QS World University and No. 1 for total NIH funding among schools of nursing for fiscal year 2020. The school is a four-time recipient of the INSIGHT Into Diversity Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award and a three-time Best School for Men in Nursing award recipient. For more information, visit www.nursing.jhu.edu.