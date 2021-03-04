Newswise — The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON) has once again been ranked the No. 3 nursing school in the world, according to the 2021 QS Global World University rankings. The school stands out for its high-quality scientific work, research, and its academic and employer reputation.

“We are pleased for this stellar recognition and our continued leadership in nursing around the globe,” says Dean Patricia Davidson, PhD, MEd, RN, FAAN. “During COVID-19, our world has witnessed the importance of global health and the interconnectedness of our populations. As a profession, nursing has always transcended boundaries, and our impact is known locally to globally.”

Within JHSON, research and translation into practice are core to the school’s mission. For fiscal year 2020, JHSON was ranked No. 1 among schools of nursing for total funding received from the National Institutes of Health. Current research studies cover topics including COVID-19, racial disparities, equity, social determinants of health, trauma, resilience, mental health, health of Indigenous people, and more.

JHSON partners with 42 nursing and medical schools internationally within 25 countries. The school is a Collaborating Center for Nursing Knowledge, Information Management and Sharing designated by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and World Health Organization (WHO) and an At-Large Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International. JHSON hosts visiting scholars from across the globe who exchange training expertise, partner in research, and address health disparities while sharing cultural and professional perspectives.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, faculty, students, alumni, and staff have made global contributions to testing and treating patients through organizations including Médecins Sans Frontières, the Baltimore City Health Department, the World Health Organization, and others.

Across the U.S., the school also ranks No. 1 for its master’s degree, No. 2 for its online nursing master’s degree in administration and leadership, and No. 3 for its Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program, according to U.S. News & World Report.

***

Located in Baltimore, the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing is a globally-recognized leader in nursing education, research, and practice. In U.S. News & World Report rankings, the school is No. 1 nationally for its master's programs, No. 3 for DNP and online programs, and No. 2 for online MSN Healthcare Organizational Leadership options. JHSON is ranked No. 1 for total NIH funding among schools of nursing for fiscal year 2020. In addition, the school is ranked by QS World University as the No. 3 nursing school in the world, No.1 by College Choice for its master’s program, and No. 1 by NursingSchoolHub.com for its DNP program. For more information, visit www.nursing.jhu.edu.