Newswise — The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing’s (JHSON) newly renovated Wald Center for Community Health and Research (Wald Center) re-opened on May 1, 2023. The updated space now houses JHSON’s Center for Community Programs, Innovation, and Scholarship (COMPASS) and includes study, conference, and training rooms, and spaces for clinical exams, research visits, assessment, phlebotomy, and more.

Founded in 1994, the Wald Center was the first JHSON faculty directed service-learning program site in East Baltimore. It was originally known as the Lillian D. Wald Community Nursing Center and was located in East Baltimore’s Rutland Center. Now at 901 N. Broadway, the Wald Center is one of the few health programs in Baltimore City to provide nearly barrier-free health promotion services, at no charge, to uninsured or underinsured residents with low incomes.

“The Wald Center has been a lifesaving resource for members of the East Baltimore community since its founding,” says Haera Han, PhD, MSN, RN, FAAN, associate dean for community programs and initiatives. “We are committed to improving health of our residents, and we are proud that the Wald Center is located right in the heart of our community.”

Inside the upgraded spaces, the Wald Center will continue to provide health promotion services including seasonal vaccinations, health assessments and referrals, health education, and more. There will also be opportunities for student learning, faculty practice, research and scholarship, and public health nursing interventions in partnership with community-based organizations.

The Wald Center is within the operational umbrella of COMPASS, which seeks to create sustainable models for promoting the health and well-being of disadvantaged populations in Maryland. The Center leads nurse-led community programs and initiatives to promote community health, health equity and advance nursing through alliances with residents, community-based organizations, business leaders, and health care organizations.

To learn more about the Wald Center and community initiatives at JHSON, visit https://nursing.jhu.edu/excellence/community/center-community-innovation-scholarship.html

***

Located in Baltimore, the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing is a globally-recognized leader in nursing education, research, and practice. In U.S. News & World Report rankings, the school is No. 1 nationally for its DNP program and No. 2 for its master’s. In addition, JHSON is ranked as the No. 3 nursing school in the world by QS World University. The school is a five-time recipient of the INSIGHT Into Diversity Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award and a four-time Best School for Men in Nursing award recipient. For more information, visit www.nursing.jhu.edu.