Newswise — Sharon Trivino will join the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON) as Associate Dean for Development and Alumni Relations. Trivino brings more than 15 years of experience in strategic and creative capital campaign design and management of alumni initiatives and engagement.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Sharon Trivino to the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing,” says Dean Patricia Davidson, PhD, MEd, RN, FAAN. “At this critically important time in health care, her experience, drive, and creativity will help our school expand partnerships, locally and globally, and further our commitment to student and alumni success, nursing education, and the profession.”

Trivino most recently served as Director of Development and Alumni Relations at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School. During her five years at the school, she oversaw its direct fundraising efforts, collaborated with senior leadership, worked closely with its volunteer boards, contributed to diversity and inclusion efforts, and launched programs including regional clubs and affinity networks. She was also recipient of the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School Innovator Award for her outstanding work in leading a student engagement and philanthropy initiative.

“Sharon has been instrumental in growing our alumni engagement and nurturing our development efforts during her time at Carey Business School,” says Carey Dean Alexander Triantis. “I am pleased she will continue to serve the Johns Hopkins community in her new role with the School of Nursing.”

Throughout her career, Trivino has also served as Assistant Vice President for CCS, a campaign consulting firm, and in branding and fundraising positions at Bemporad Baranowski Marketing Group and the Columbia Business School. Trivino received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Princeton University and her Master of Business Administration degree from Columbia Business School.

“Sharon will be an excellent addition to the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing’s Development and Alumni Relations team,” says Natalie Bush, vice chair of JHSON’s Nursing Advisory Board. “We look forward to her diverse insight and expertise in building new initiatives and opportunities for growth.”

Trivino will begin in her position on February 22.

Members of the search committee included: Patricia Davidson, Kamila Alexander, Deborah Baker, Allison Benner, Tammy Berwanger, Natalie Bush, Katie Damaroda, Rita D’Aoust, Craig DeMallie, Ken Dion, Jennifer Dotzenrod, Joshua Else, Jason Farley, Nancy Glass, Chris Godack, Miki Goodwin, Cheryl Dennison Himmelfarb, Cherita Hobbs, Shelia Love, Kaitlyn McKay, Marie Nolan, Walter Pinkard, Gloria Ramsey, Nancy Reynolds, Bruce Schoneboom, Anne Seymour, Phyllis Sharps, Mona Shattell, Kira Sullivan, Sarah Szanton, Bobbie Tchopev, Gill Wylie, and Susanna Young.

