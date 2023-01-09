Below are some of the latest articles that have been added to the Space and Astronomy channel on Newswise, a free source for journalists.

ALMA and JWST Reveal Galactic Shock is Shaping Stephan’s Quintet in Mysterious Ways (embargoed until 9-Jan-2023 at 5:15 PM EST)

Sudden Spin-down Event Illuminates Magnetar Mystery (embargoed until 12-Jan-2023 11:05 AM EST)

Hydrogen Masers Reveal New Secrets of a Massive Star to ALMA Scientists (embargoed until 9-Jan-2023 5:15 PM EST)

ALMA Scientists Find Pair of Black Holes Dining Together in Nearby Galaxy Merger (embargoed until 9-Jan-2023 5:15 PM EST)

Cosmic Superbubble’s Magnetic Field Charted in 3D for the First Time (embargoed until 11-Jan-2023 1:15 PM EST)

ALMA and JWST Reveal Galactic Shock is Shaping Stephan’s Quintet in Mysterious Ways (embargoed until 9-Jan-2023 1:15 PM EST)

Physicists confirm effective wave growth theory in space

Hubble Finds That Ghost Light Among Galaxies Stretches Far Back in Time

Exotic clasts in Chang'e-5 samples indicate unexplored terrane on moon

New study models the transmission of foreshock waves towards Earth

Experimentalists: Sorry, no oxygen required to make these minerals on Mars