Below are some of the latest articles that have been added to the Space and Astronomy channel on Newswise, a free source for journalists.

ALMA and JWST Reveal Galactic Shock is Shaping Stephan’s Quintet in Mysterious Ways (embargoed until 9-Jan-2023 at 5:15 PM EST)

Sudden Spin-down Event Illuminates Magnetar Mystery (embargoed until 12-Jan-2023 11:05 AM EST)

Hydrogen Masers Reveal New Secrets of a Massive Star to ALMA Scientists (embargoed until 9-Jan-2023 5:15 PM EST)

ALMA Scientists Find Pair of Black Holes Dining Together in Nearby Galaxy Merger (embargoed until 9-Jan-2023 5:15 PM EST)

Cosmic Superbubble’s Magnetic Field Charted in 3D for the First Time (embargoed until 11-Jan-2023 1:15 PM EST)

ALMA and JWST Reveal Galactic Shock is Shaping Stephan’s Quintet in Mysterious Ways (embargoed until 9-Jan-2023 1:15 PM EST)

Physicists confirm effective wave growth theory in space

Hubble Finds That Ghost Light Among Galaxies Stretches Far Back in Time

Exotic clasts in Chang'e-5 samples indicate unexplored terrane on moon

New study models the transmission of foreshock waves towards Earth

Experimentalists: Sorry, no oxygen required to make these minerals on Mars

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

American Astronomical Society

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Tip Sheet
SECTION
CHANNELS
Aviation and Aeronautics Climate Science Energy Engineering Environmental Science Fusion Geology High Energy Physics Internet Trends Marine Science Materials Science Mathematics Media and Journalism Meteorology Nanotechnology Nature Nuclear Physics Nuclear Power Particle Physics Physics Pollution Quantum Mechanics Supercomputing Technology Travel and Transportation Wildlife Cybersecurity Scientific Meetings
KEYWORDS
Astronomy Space Rocket Science Telescope Galaxy Cosmos American Astronomical Society
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You