The Latest in Science and Medical Advancement in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery to be Presented at AAO-HNSF Annual Meeting

Newswise — Alexandria, Virginia — The latest research and advances in otolaryngology-head and neck surgery will be presented in Nashville, Tennessee, during the AAO-HNSF 2023 Annual Meeting & OTO Experience, September 30 – October 4. From among the hundreds of research presentations submitted for the 2023 Annual Meeting, the Annual Meeting Program Committee (AMPC), comprised of physician members, selected 16 Scientific Oral Presentations as the Best of Orals, as well as an additional 40 Late-Breaking abstract submissions that were added to the Scientific Oral Presentation program to offer the latest and most ground-breaking research and science in the field.

The abstracts selected to be presented during the Best of Orals at the AAO-HNSF 2023 Annual Meeting & OTO Experience include research in, Otology, Laryngology, Endocrine Surgery, the Business of Medicine, Head and Neck Surgery, Pediatric Otolaryngology, Professional and Personal Development, Patient Safety and Quality Improvement, among others. These presentations provide a comprehensive overview of the groundbreaking clinical research and professional development emerging within otolaryngology. For a full list of selected abstracts and the schedule for the Best of Orals and Late-Breaking Scientific presentations, please visit the links below.

Best of Scientific Orals 1

October 1, 9:30 – 10:30 am (CDT)

https://otomtg23.d365.events/directory/sessions/97e303ad-fb9e-4ec2-be09-8b8cbd1547b7

Best of Scientific Orals 2

October 1, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm (CDT)

https://otomtg23.d365.events/directory/sessions/21befb33-20c9-4f1e-b54d-2bcfa02064f7

The AMPC recognizes that some exciting research results may not have been available in time to meet the general abstract submission deadline. These Late-Breaking abstract submissions range from topics under Head and Neck Surgery, Pediatric Otolaryngology, Rhinology/Allergy, Neurotology, Patient Safety and Quality Improvement, Professional and Personal Development, and more. For a full list of selected abstracts and the schedule for the Late-Breaking Scientific Oral presentations, please visit the links below.

Late-Breaking Scientific Oral Presentations

October 2, 3:45 – 4:45 pm (CDT)

https://otomtg23.d365.events/directory/sessions/d280213d-cc5b-476b-a291-c730bce19b9e

October 3, 1:00 – 2:00 pm (CDT)

https://otomtg23.d365.events/directory/sessions/21a9a918-0541-401c-9d94-025c1c2c3bdb

October 3, 3:30 – 4:30 pm (CDT)

https://otomtg23.d365.events/directory/sessions/4da9f749-095b-441c-8839-34664227ce86

October 4, 9:15 – 10:15 am (CDT)

https://otomtg23.d365.events/directory/sessions/67f0ae5f-27ba-4747-820c-637673983109

