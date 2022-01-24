Below are some of the latest articles posted in the Health Disparities channel on Newswise.
Understanding Catchment Area Coverage is Key to Mitigating Cancer Health Disparities
Telehealth Might Be Best as a Supplement to Office Visits, Not a Replacement
Racial Inequity in Follow-Up Appointment Attendance After Hospitalization Disappears As Telemedicine Adopted
Moffitt Researchers Analyze VA Data to Study Prostate Cancer Disparities
Rural Patients Less Likely to Receive Cardiovascular Care, More Likely to Die from Certain Heart Conditions, Researchers Find
Environment Key to Injury Recovery
U.S.-Born Black Women at Higher Risk of Preeclampsia than Foreign-Born Counterparts; Race Alone Does Not Explain Disparity
Education and Earnings: Cost of Childhood Spinal Cord Injuries From Gunshot Wounds