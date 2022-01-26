Greetings [firstName],

Here are some of the latest research articles that have been added to the Behavioral Science channel on Newswise, a free source for journalists.

Can emoji use be the key in detecting remote-work burnout?

How to ruin the taste of a cookie with just 2 words

New research reveals COVID-19 traumatic stress may predict PTSD, particularly for people with a history of trauma

What drives vaccine hesitancy?

Forward-thinking gym lifts weights, shifts attitudes

Study reveals fourfold range in rates of mental health problems among U.S. children based on relational and social risks

The best way to fix a sad mood: Whatever you think works best

When people “Click” they respond faster to each other

Fake it ‘till you make it? Study finds it’s better to live in the emotional moment

