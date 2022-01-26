Greetings [firstName],

Here are some of the latest research articles that have been added to the Behavioral Science channel on Newswise, a free source for journalists.

Can emoji use be the key in detecting remote-work burnout?

How to ruin the taste of a cookie with just 2 words

New research reveals COVID-19 traumatic stress may predict PTSD, particularly for people with a history of trauma

What drives vaccine hesitancy?

Forward-thinking gym lifts weights, shifts attitudes

Study reveals fourfold range in rates of mental health problems among U.S. children based on relational and social risks

The best way to fix a sad mood: Whatever you think works best

When people “Click” they respond faster to each other

Fake it ‘till you make it? Study finds it’s better to live in the emotional moment

Don't see what you're looking for? Send us an email or fill out an expert query here.