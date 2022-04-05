Below are some of the latest articles that have been added to the Clinical Trials channel on Newswise.



CEFALY Publishes the First and Largest, Phase 3 Clinical Trial of 2-hour External Trigeminal Nerve Stimulation (e-TNS) for At-Home Acute Migraine Treatment

Minority Representation in Clinical Trials is Critical

ACC22: Interim Findings Show Promise in Decreasing Shortness of Breath From Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Trial Finds That Experimental ‘Gene Silencing’ Therapy Reduces Lipoprotein(a), an Important Risk Factor of Heart Disease, By Up To 98%

Trial Shows Drug Effective in Nearly 80% of Patients with Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

New insights into FXTAS could inform future research and clinical trials

The Power of the Diet

CRISPR Clinical Trials: A 2022 Update

Living Donation Opens New Doors for Colorectal Cancer Patients in Need of Liver Transplants

Spinal fluid sampling used to track treatment response in pediatric glioma