Here are some of the latest articles that have been posted in the Guns and Violence channel on Newswise.

The Business Case For Reducing Gun Violence

Fatal Police Shootings in the United States Are Higher and Training Is More Limited Than Other Nations

Understanding the dynamics of workplace violence can improve employee health and safety

Study Finds Significant Increase in Firearm Assaults in States That Relaxed Conceal Carry Permit Restrictions

Rethinking Criminalizing Language in Firearm Research and Intervention

Homicides and Suicides Linked to Pregnancy Often Associated with Mental Health Conditions, Substance Use Disorders and Intimate Partner Violence

Intimate Partner Violence Among Some LBGT Couples Increased During Pandemic

Violence is Common and Increasing in Pandemic-Era California

New Study Finds Racial and Ethnic Differences in Perception and Use of ‘Red Flag’ Laws

Past and Present Racism Linked to Excess Nonfatal Shootings in Baltimore’s Most Disadvantaged Neighborhoods

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Tip Sheet
SECTION
       
CHANNELS
Alzheimer's and Dementia Apps Arts and Entertainment Back to School Behavioral Science Budgets and Funding Bullying Business Ethics Children's Health Civil Liberties Cognition and Learning Complementary Medicine Crime and Forensic Science Drugs and Drug Abuse Economics Education Emergency Medicine Environmental Health Exercise and Fitness Family and Parenting Gaming Gender Issues Healthcare In the Home In the Workplace Media and Journalism Mental Health Military Health Nursing Pain Poverty Psychology and Psychiatry Public Health Race and Ethnicity Reproductive Freedom Rural Issues Seniors Sex and Relationships Social Media Speech & Language Sports Medicine Substance Abuse Trauma Travel and Transportation Valentine's Day Guns and Violence
KEYWORDS
Gun Violence Domestic Abuse Domestic Violence
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You