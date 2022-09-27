Here are some of the latest articles that have been posted in the Guns and Violence channel on Newswise.

The Business Case For Reducing Gun Violence

Fatal Police Shootings in the United States Are Higher and Training Is More Limited Than Other Nations

Understanding the dynamics of workplace violence can improve employee health and safety

Study Finds Significant Increase in Firearm Assaults in States That Relaxed Conceal Carry Permit Restrictions

Rethinking Criminalizing Language in Firearm Research and Intervention

Homicides and Suicides Linked to Pregnancy Often Associated with Mental Health Conditions, Substance Use Disorders and Intimate Partner Violence

Intimate Partner Violence Among Some LBGT Couples Increased During Pandemic

Violence is Common and Increasing in Pandemic-Era California

New Study Finds Racial and Ethnic Differences in Perception and Use of ‘Red Flag’ Laws

Past and Present Racism Linked to Excess Nonfatal Shootings in Baltimore’s Most Disadvantaged Neighborhoods