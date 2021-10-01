Space Archaeology study: life & culture on the International Space Station

from Flinders University

In an out of this world study, space archaeologists are reconstructing life on the International Space Station (ISS) over the past two decades, to better understand space culture and get an inside look at how astronauts interact with their tools and colleagues when above Earth.

Researchers turn to stones to find the ancient origin of Bitcoin

from University of Oregon

Many investors compare Bitcoin to gold as a store of value, even referring to Bitcoin as “digital gold,” a comparison believed to be one of the drivers of Bitcoin’s meteoric rise over the past several months. But according to a paper by researchers at the University of Oregon, Bitcoin may be less like gold and more similar to ancient stone money.

Early Pacific Islanders May Have Been the First Conservationists

from University of Oregon

Sustainability is a 21st-century buzzword, but a new interdisciplinary study shows that some communities have been conducting sustainable practices for at least a thousand years.

Study reveals extent of impact of human settlement on island ecosystems

from University of Southampton

Research has shed new light on the impact of humans on islands’ biodiversity. The findings show how human colonization altered forest across the islands of Macaronesia including the loss of landscape authenticity.

Ancient DNA analysis sheds light on dark event in medieval Spain

from University of Huddersfield

An international research team led by the University of Huddersfield's Archaeogenetics Research Group, including geneticists, archaeological scientists, and archaeologists, has published the genome sequence of a unique individual from Islamic medieval Spain – al-Andalus - the results of which have shed light on a brutal event that took place in medieval Spain.

Life-sized camel carvings in Northern Arabia date to the Neolithic period

from Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History

The monumental reliefs at the Camel Site in northern Arabia are unique: three rock spurs are decorated with naturalistic, life-sized carvings of camels and equids. In total, 21 reliefs have been identified.

New evidence supports idea that America’s first civilization was made up of ‘sophisticated’ engineers

from Washington University in St. Louis

The Native Americans who occupied the area known as Poverty Point in northern Louisiana more than 3,000 years ago long have been believed to be simple hunters and gatherers. But new Washington University in St. Louis archaeological findings paint a drastically different picture of America's first civilization.