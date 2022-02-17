February is the awareness month for heart health in the United States. Below are some of the latest research articles from the Cardiovascular Health News Source on Newswise.

Eating vegetables does not protect against cardiovascular disease, finds large-scale study (embargoed until 21-Feb-2022 6:00 AM EST)

10-Year Study Results Find Patient Outcomes Similar for Two CABG Procedures

Daily Activities Like Washing Dishes Reduced Heart Disease Risk in Senior Women (embargoed until 22-Feb-2022 7:00 AM EST)

Anomalous Coronary Arteries in Children: Understanding the Risks

Heart attack survivors may be less likely to develop Parkinson’s disease

The Ross Procedure Leads to Improved Survival in Adults Undergoing Aortic Valve Surgery (embargoed until 21-Feb-2022 2:00 PM EST)

Critical Research Could Reshape the Fight against Heart Disease

A new tool for 3-D measurement of the aorta may identify fatal heart conditions earlier

Improving models to predict cardiovascular disease in individuals with kidney dysfunction

Study finds it safe to give clot-busting drug to stroke patients who took blood thinners

 

 

