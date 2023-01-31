Below are some of the latest articles that have been added to the Surgery and the Transplantation channels on Newswise, a free source for journalists.

UT Southwestern researchers identify risk factors for unsuccessful bunion surgery

Artificial intelligence interpretations of pain drawings may predict response to headache surgery

Findings Raise Questions About Vertebral Body Tethering

Largest study on long-term follow-up of chronic pancreatitis patients highlights need for closer monitoring after surgery

Hospitals without highest stroke care designation may miss them after heart procedure

Patients with Multiple Artery Blockages Undergoing Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery Fare Better, Live Longer than Those Who Opt for Stenting

Disparities in Kidney Transplant Access Can Be Reduced Through a Multilevel Quality Improvement Effort

Triple-drug therapy for post-transplant management of multiple myeloma

Medicare policy change could increase inequity in heart transplant access, study finds

Scars mended using transplanted hair follicles

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Tip Sheet
SECTION
CHANNELS
AIDS and HIV Allergies Alternative Medicine Alzheimer's and Dementia Arthritis Autoimmune Diseases Blood Bone Health Cancer Cardiovascular Health Children's Health Complementary Medicine Dermatology Diabetes Digestive Disorders Drugs and Drug Abuse Emergency Medicine Environmental Health Focused Ultrasound Health Disparities Healthcare Heart Disease Infectious Diseases Kidney Disease Liver Disease Lupus Medical Tourism Men's Health Mental Health Military Health Nursing Nutrition OBGYN Oral Health Pain Parkinson’s Disease Patient Safety Personalized Medicine Pharmaceuticals Regenerative Medicine Reproductive Freedom Respiratory Diseases and Disorders Robotics Smoking Sports Medicine Substance Abuse Trauma Vaccines Weight Loss Women's Health
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You