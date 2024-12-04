Newswise — Little Rock, AR (December 3, 2024) - The LaundryCares Foundation in partnership with Too Small to Fail, the Clinton Presidential Center and Fun Wash Laundry is excited to announce a collaborative initiative to promote early literacy in the Little Rock community. On Thursday, December 5, residents are invited to a Free Laundry and Literacy Day event at Fun Wash Laundry, 3612 Baseline Road in Little Rock. From 3 to 5 p.m., guests will enjoy complimentary laundry services, refreshments and engaging early literacy activities for children and their families. There are no limitations on the amount of clothing and linens that can be brought in for free washing and drying.

Throughout the afternoon, children can participate in story time and other activities organized by community partners including the Central Arkansas Library System. The LaundryCares Foundation will also provide attendees with access to a free digital library through Book Smart-World Reader, a reading initiative that allows families to enjoy children’s books and corresponding activities right from their mobile device. In addition, all children will go home with a new story book.

Family Read, Play & Learn spaces, located in select laundromats nationwide, provide child-friendly and comfortable learning environments that promote school readiness and opportunities for parents/caregivers and children to engage in literacy activities together. These impactful programs are made possible through the collaborative efforts of the LaundryCares Foundation and Too Small to Fail, the early education initiative of the Clinton Foundation, which joined forces to create the Laundry Literacy Coalition, focused on supporting early language development in young children.

The LaundryCares Foundation works hand-in-hand with laundromat owners and community organizations throughout the United States to connect communities with literacy resources. Enrolling in the LaundryCares Network is free of charge and allows interested parties to actively contribute to the movement aimed at promoting early literacy for young children particularly in under-resourced communities. This initiative is the 2024 Library of Congress David M. Rubenstein Award winner for outstanding and measurable contributions to literacy.

This event will kick off the Clinton Center’s 20th anniversary celebration weekend. For two decades, the Clinton Center has served as a cornerstone in Central Arkansas – catalyzing billions of dollars in economic impact; welcoming more than 5.2 million visitors from around the world; opening its doors to 510,000 students and educators who visit the Clinton Center at no charge; showcasing more than 60 temporary exhibits; hosting thousands of public and educational programs; and answering the call to serve when crisis hits, such as providing one million meals during COVID-19 in partnership with local and international organizations.

About the LaundryCares Foundation:

The LaundryCares Foundation is dedicated to enriching communities through the coordinated efforts of local businesses, community leaders and individuals to help better the lives of their neighbors. Since 2006, LaundryCares’ three pillars of philanthropy include offering free laundry services, support of key literacy skills in early childhood development, and disaster relief assistance.

The LaundryCares Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Coin Laundry Association (CLA) a national, nonprofit organization, with a membership of more than 300 manufacturers and distributors, and 1,500 owners in the self-service laundry industry. For more information about the LaundryCares Foundation, visit laundrycares.org.





About Too Small to Fail:

Too Small to Fail, the early childhood initiative of the Clinton Foundation, promotes early brain and language development by supporting parents and caregivers with tools to talk, read, and sing with their young children from birth. Today, almost 60 percent of children in the United States start kindergarten unprepared, lagging their peers in critical language and reading skills. Through partnerships with pediatricians, hospitals, faith-based leaders, community-based organizations, businesses, entertainment industry leaders, and others, Too Small to Fail is meeting parents where they are to help them prepare their children for success in school and beyond. Whether at the pediatrician's office or the playground, Too Small to Fail aims to make small moments big by creating opportunities for meaningful interactions anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.toosmall.org.

