Research Alert

Abstract

Newswise — How can innovative solutions to address societal grand challenges be cultivated in a pragmatic and impactful way? In this article, we propose the “lean impact start-up” framework, which integrates the principles of the lean start-up methodology with fresh perspectives from new stakeholder theory—and specifically, stakeholder governance. The lean impact start-up framework is characterized by its experimental and learning-oriented nature and consists of a three-step process: value search, value creation, and value distribution. For each step, we propose a key mechanism and chart pathways for future research. At its core, the lean impact start-up framework differs from other start-up frameworks by an active consideration of diverse primary stakeholders and an expanded focus encompassing both economic and noneconomic outcomes. This framework serves as a transformative bridge that helps to close the divide between scholarly research and tangible, real-world impact.

Journal Link: Journal of Management

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of Management

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Business Ethics Entrepreneurship
KEYWORDS
innovative solutions Societal Grand Challenges start-up Stakeholder Theory
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY