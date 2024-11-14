Abstract

Newswise — Academic theories of entrepreneurship and applied theories of entrepreneurship have historically been siloed. In this article, we connect the Lean Startup, a widely used and applied approach toward entrepreneurship, with selected academic theories of entrepreneurship. In doing so, we clarify the assumptions and terminology within the Lean Startup. We observe that while the Lean Startup and selected theories of entrepreneurship are compatible in assumptions and central challenges, scholarship and the practice of entrepreneurship are likely to benefit from a closer connection between the academic literature and the Lean Startup. We propose several areas of potential integration between the Lean Startup and the academic literature and suggest potential areas of future research.