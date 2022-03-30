Parkinson’s disease (PD) is the second most prevalent neurodegenerative disease. It is characterized by the loss of dopaminergic neurons in the Substantia Nigra pars compacta region of the brain. The resulting loss of circuitry to the Striatum leads to impaired motor and cognitive functions. PD is primarily an idiopathic disease and the ultimate cause of the disease is still largely unknown. However, about 5% of all cases are linked to some form of hereditary mutations. The most common mutation in both familial and sporadic PD is the G2019S mutation of leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2). There is high prevalence of this mutation in Ashkenazi Jewish and North African Berber and Arab patients.