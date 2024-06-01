Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J., June 1, 2024 – Cancer health disparities are differences in cancer burden experienced by members of marginalized communities. As such, discrimination based on gender identity and/or sexual orientation contributes to cancer disparities today.

What we know: While data about cancer among members of the LGBTQ+ community is somewhat limited, recent studies have found that members of this group may have an elevated rate of cancer diagnoses.

The challenge: According to the American Cancer Society, LGTBQ+ individuals may have worse health outcomes due to fear of discrimination, past negative healthcare experiences and lack of adequate insurance coverage. According to the National LGBT Cancer Network, because the LGBTQ+ population faces unique barriers when accessing any health care system, both preventative and essential care are affected, which can result in disparities in cancer risk and treatment.

Cancer care teams and communities can be better allies. Despite the barriers and disparities that many LGBTQ+ individuals with cancer face, education for medical professionals on the topic of healthcare and cancer is growing to support this community. Identifying and acknowledging disparities helps us work together to improve access to care and treatment and reduce cancer risks. Additional tips for clinicians whom deal with this population include:

Be willing to learn more about individuals who are LGBTQ+, their experiences and the issues they often face

Use terminology that is currently embraced by the LGBTQ+ community (i.e. inclusive and gender-neutral language

Confront your own prejudices and bias, even if it is uncomfortable to do so. Remember, you do not need to understand why an individual identifies the way they do to know they deserve to be treated with respect and consideration.

Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health facilities are inclusive environments with staff dedicated to serving the needs of the LGBTQ+ community. Learn more here: https://rwjbh.org/lgbtq

Joan Hogan, DSW, LCSW, OSW-C, manager of Social Work Services, Rosemarie Slirzewski, MSW, LCSW and Stephanie Fearse, MSW, LSW, social workers at Rutgers Cancer Institute, the state’s only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and leading cancer program, specialize in LGBTQ+ equity.