Research Alert

Abstract

Objective

Newswise — We propose a life course theoretical framework for understanding variation in family life courses between birth cohorts (historical time), societies (place), and social groups (social location). Building on the life course paradigm, we explain how key predictors on different levels of analysis can reinforce, precondition, counteract, preclude, or alter each other's influence on family life courses in specific contexts. The proposed framework re-organizes and extends core principles of the life course paradigm into family life course predictors and outcomes on the individual, relational, and population levels.

Background

The life course approach is a well-recognized interdisciplinary paradigm in family research but often remains too abstract to guide hypotheses about family life course variation.

Method

We demonstrate the utility of the proposed framework with a qualitative case study on family life courses in Senegal and a quantitative case study on family life course change between Baby Boomer and Millennial cohorts in the United States using sequence analysis.

Results

Findings of the two example applications support that fertility decline in Senegal was primarily driven by material considerations and not by ideational change and that family life course de-standardization was greater between White Baby Boomers and Millennials compared to Black Boomers and Millennials.

Conclusion

Developing narrower mid-range theories that fill the basic life course principles with substantive content and target specific fields of application, such as family life courses, is promising to advance life course theory.

Journal Link: Journal of Marriage and Family

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of Marriage and Family

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Behavioral Science Family and Parenting
KEYWORDS
Variation Family Life time Place Social Location
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY