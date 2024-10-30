Newswise — As the cold weather approaches, staying healthy becomes even more important. Dr. Benjamin Fogel, medical director of Penn State Health Pediatrics, offers some simple steps to help protect your family during cold and flu season, especially when illnesses like the flu, COVID-19 and RSV are more common.

Get vaccinated

Flu shot : Everyone six months and older should get the flu vaccine each year. It’s the best way to reduce your family’s risk of getting the flu.

: Everyone six months and older should get the flu vaccine each year. It’s the best way to reduce your family’s risk of getting the flu. COVID-19 : Make sure you and your kids stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, which includes getting an updated booster for the 2024-25 season.

: Make sure you and your kids stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, which includes getting an updated booster for the 2024-25 season. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) protection: RSV immunizations are recommended for pregnant women, babies less than 8 months old and all adults 75 and older.

Wash hands often

Teach kids to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (the length of the "Happy Birthday" song) before meals, after using the bathroom, and after coughing or sneezing. Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap isn’t available.

Cover coughs and sneezes

Encourage your child to cough or sneeze into a tissue or their elbow, not their hands. Dispose of tissues right away and wash hands afterward.

Avoid touching the face

Viruses spread when kids touch their face, especially their eyes, nose and mouth. Remind them to avoid touching their face to reduce the chance of infection.

Keep surfaces clean

Disinfect commonly touched surfaces like door handles, tablets, phones and toys. Viruses can live on surfaces for hours or even days, making it easy for germs to spread.

Practice healthy habits

Eat well : Make sure your child eats balanced meals with plenty of fruits and vegetables to keep their immune system strong.

: Make sure your child eats balanced meals with plenty of fruits and vegetables to keep their immune system strong. Stay active : Regular exercise helps boost overall health, even when it's cold outside! Here are some fun indoor activities to keep kids moving:

: Regular exercise helps boost overall health, even when it's cold outside! Here are some fun indoor activities to keep kids moving: Screen-free options : Play hide-and-seek, build obstacle courses with pillows or dance to music. Jump rope, indoor hopscotch or yoga for kids are also great.

: Play hide-and-seek, build obstacle courses with pillows or dance to music. Jump rope, indoor hopscotch or yoga for kids are also great.

With screens : Use video-based workouts or dance games that get kids up and moving, like Just Dance or YouTube fitness videos for kids. Apps like GoNoodle offer short, fun movement breaks.

: Use video-based workouts or dance games that get kids up and moving, like Just Dance or YouTube fitness videos for kids. Apps like GoNoodle offer short, fun movement breaks. Sleep: Ensure your kids get the right amount of sleep for their age (9–12 hours for most school-aged kids).

Stay home when sick

Keep children home from school or day care if they show signs of illness, like a fever, cough or runny nose. This helps prevent spreading illness to others.

Ventilate indoor spaces

When indoors, open windows or use air purifiers to improve air circulation. Fresh air helps dilute germs that spread in crowded spaces.

Know when to see the doctor

Call your pediatrician if your child has trouble breathing, a high fever or is not getting better after a few days. Watch for signs of dehydration like dry mouth or fewer wet diapers in babies.

Stay informed

Check for local health updates and follow public health guidelines for masking, gathering indoors and testing. Each season may bring different recommendations based on the types of viruses circulating.

