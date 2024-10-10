Newswise — Sarah DeYoung, professor of sociology and criminal justice at the University of Delaware and core faculty with its Disaster Research Center, can talk about the spread of misinformation during disasters and how those falsehoods are amplified during an election cycle in a divided America. 

Specifically, she can discuss:

  • The social psychology of misinformation: Why people are susceptible to believing misinformation during disasters (for example, hotels do not have to accept pets and crime does not go up during disasters).
  • Risk interpretation and misinformation about disaster hazards.
  • How disaster policy is shaped by politics and misinformation (agenda setting during and after disasters).

As a native of western North Carolina, DeYoung can discuss the long-term impacts and recovery that communities there face following Hurricane Helene and can draw parallels from that storm to Milton.

