Newswise — New York, NY (July 26, 2022) The Mount Sinai Hospital’s Department of Geriatrics was ranked No. 1 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for the third consecutive year. The Mount Sinai Hospital was also listed on the “Honor Roll” of the nation’s top 20 hospitals for the seventh year in a row.

In this year’s report, The Mount Sinai Hospital specialties ranked among the top 50 nationally include Geriatrics, ranked No. 1; Cardiology and Heart Surgery, No. 6; Orthopedics, No. 8; Neurology and Neurosurgery, No. 9; Rehabilitation, No. 13; Gastroenterology and GI Surgery, No. 13; Diabetes and Endocrinology, No. 14; Urology, No. 14 (tie); Pulmonology and Lung Surgery, No. 17; Cancer, No. 28; and ENT, ranked No. 35 (tie). New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai was ranked No. 12 nationally in Ophthalmology.

“In the nearly two decades that I’ve led Mount Sinai, it has been my mission to help grow and improve the care we provide by continually supporting our dedicated and brilliant employees,” said Kenneth L. Davis, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mount Sinai Health System. “I am so proud of our staffers, whose exceptional patient care and clinical innovation have earned The Mount Sinai Hospital recognition on the U.S. News and World Report’s ‘Best Hospitals’ Honor Roll for the seventh year in a row. Despite the ongoing pandemic and countless challenges in the U.S. and abroad, our clinicians, nurses, and support staff continue to prove that we find a way toward excellence for our patients, their families, and the diverse communities we serve, no matter the circumstances.”

"The academic and clinical excellence is only possible when rigorous scientific pursuit is joined with passionate clinical providers who never stop until every patient receives care they need and deserve,” said Dennis S. Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and President for Academic Affairs, Mount Sinai Health System. “We’re honored to be recognized as No. 1 in geriatric care in the nation for the third consecutive year and equally proud of the recognition received in several specialties. This represents a commitment to advancing medicine since the founding of the Icahn School of Medicine in 1963 and further back to 1909, when one of our physicians coined the term for this field geriatrics and later went on to write the first American textbook on geriatric medicine. We’ve continued to revolutionize how we care for our patients, including opening the first emergency room for geriatric patients in 2012 and developing the first antibody test for COVID-19, while training the next generation of doctors. Our first-in-class provides are pushing the boundaries of medicine for patients in New York and globally.”

“It is incredibly rewarding to see the hard work of our clinicians and staffers recognized for the seventh year in a row as one of the best hospitals in the nation, with 10 of our specialties ranked in the top 20 in their field,” said David L. Reich, MD, President and Chief Operating Officer of The Mount Sinai Hospital and the Horace W. Goldsmith Professor of Anesthesiology at Icahn Mount Sinai. “This year, we are especially proud of the leap in ranking that our Department of Orthopedics has earned, rising to eighth in the nation. The innovative clinical care and research happening within our orthopedics team is leaving a lasting and exciting impact on patient care.”

Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside, and Mount Sinai West were all ranked regionally.

U.S. News & World Report also rated The Mount Sinai Hospital as “High Performing” in 15 common conditions and procedures, two more than last year: aortic valve surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip replacement, kidney failure, lung cancer surgery, ovarian cancer surgery, pneumonia, prostate cancer surgery, stroke, and transcatheter aortic valve replacement. An overall rating of High Performing indicates a hospital was significantly better than the national average in a given procedure or condition.

U.S. News & World Report evaluates more than 5,300 hospitals nationwide in 35 specialties, procedures, and conditions. The Best Hospitals rankings help guide patients who need a high level of care or who have a challenging condition or extra risk because of age or multiple health problems. Criteria such as patient survival and safety data, adequacy of nurse staffing levels, and other measures largely determine the rankings in most specialties. The rankings are produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with more than 43,000 employees working across eight hospitals, over 400 outpatient practices, nearly 300 labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time—discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 7,300 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 joint-venture outpatient surgery centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers. We are consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals, receiving high Honor Roll status, and are highly ranked: No. 1 in Geriatrics and top 20 in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Neurology/Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology/Lung Surgery, Rehabilitation, and Urology. New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked No. 12 in Ophthalmology. U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” ranks Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital among the country’s best in several pediatric specialties. The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: It is consistently ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report's “Best Medical Schools,” aligned with a U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll Hospital, and top 20 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding and top 5 in the nation for numerous basic and clinical research areas. Newsweek’s “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals” ranks The Mount Sinai Hospital as No. 1 in New York and in the top five globally, and Mount Sinai Morningside in the top 20 globally. For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.