(New York, NY – March 5, 2021) The Mount Sinai Hospital has again earned top honors on Newsweek’s list of World’s Best Hospitals 2021. The hospital was ranked No. 1 in the New York metropolitan region and No. 19 among hospitals in the world. Newsweek’s “World’s Best Hospitals” rankings compare more than 2,000 hospitals across 25 countries. The list is based on recommendations from medical experts, results from patient surveys, and medical key performance indicators, such as quality of care for specific treatments, hygiene measures, and patient safety.

"I am inspired by our accomplishments this year. This recognition represents the efforts of our entire staff. Together, we have saved thousands of lives, led the way in COVID-19 treatment and discoveries, and cared for each other during a very challenging time. It is a privilege and an honor to lead this community,” said Kenneth L. Davis, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer at Mount Sinai Health System.

“I am deeply proud of our entire staff, who work tirelessly to deliver exceptional care to our patients. This honor is a testament to their compassion and dedication. This has been a challenging year for our community, but our team responded by making world-leading advances in science that improved clinical care. Our Health System has saved more than 10,000 patients during this pandemic, and our life-saving work continues,” says David L. Reich, MD, President and Chief Operating Officer of The Mount Sinai Hospital.

Developed in partnership with global data research company Statista Inc., Newsweek analyzed quality and patient satisfaction information from 25 nations: the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand and the United Kingdom.

The Mount Sinai Hospital is the main hospital of the Mount Sinai Health System, one of the nation’s leading health care systems, comprising eight hospitals and a large network of ambulatory centers and practices. The hospital has played a key role in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic through unprecedented clinical research efforts involving deep collaborations between clinical teams throughout the system which have resulted in greater understanding of and new protocols for the treatment and management of COVID-19.

