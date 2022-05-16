Newswise — (New York, NY – May 16, 2022) – The Mount Sinai Hospital has earned top honors on Newsweek’s list of “America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2022” for providing high-quality maternity care from pregnancy through birth, as well as postpartum care to ensure the long-term health of both newborns and new mothers.

“I cannot be more proud and honored that The Mount Sinai Hospital is being recognized by Newsweek as one of the best maternity hospitals in 2022,” said Joanne L. Stone, MD, MSHCDL, Ellen and Howard C. Katz Chair of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Mount Sinai Health System. “This reflects the remarkable collaboration and care provided by our team of obstetricians, maternal-fetal medicine specialists, family planning physicians, nurses, midwives, and physician assistants—as well as our residents and fellows. In addition, this recognition honors all our colleagues including OB anesthesia, lactation specialists, a first-class neonatal intensive care unit, pediatric staff, and all of the support staff who treat our patients with respect, empathy, and the highest quality of care. This care rendered is elevated by our novel research and science-driven approach to personalizing treatment for each patient.”

The list—compiled with data firm Statista—recognizes the top 350 hospitals for maternity care in the United States, divided into two performance categories: five-ribbon hospitals and four-ribbon hospitals. Mount Sinai is one of four hospitals in New York State to receive a five-ribbon designation.

The evaluation is based on three factors: results from a nationwide online survey that asked hospital managers and maternity health care professionals to recommend leading maternity hospitals; medical performance indicator data that is relevant to maternity care, such as a hospital’s rate of cesarean births; and patient satisfaction data.

The Raquel and Jaime Gilinski Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science at Mount Sinai comprises obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive science experts who provide comprehensive care during pregnancy, birth, and postpartum including family planning services, prenatal testing and counseling, high-risk pregnancy consultation, childbirth preparation classes, and midwifery services, as well as emotional support to patients and their families. The Department recently launched the Mount Sinai – Rainbow Clinic, the nation’s first multidisciplinary specialty clinic for women who have experienced stillbirth, to provide enhanced prenatal care and psychological support for patients who have encountered complications.

The complete America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2022 List can be found here.

