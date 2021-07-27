Newswise — New York, NY (July 27, 2021) – The Mount Sinai Hospital’s Department of Geriatrics was ranked No. 1 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for the second consecutive year. The Mount Sinai Hospital was also listed on the “Honor Roll” of the nation’s top 20 hospitals for the sixth year in a row.

In this year’s report, The Mount Sinai Hospital saw improvements in six specialties, including significant leaps in Cancer, which rose to No. 32 from No. 49, and Orthopedics, rising to No. 14 from No. 24. The Mount Sinai Hospital specialties ranked among the top 50 nationally this year were Geriatrics, ranked No. 1; Cardiology/Heart Surgery, No. 6; Diabetes/Endocrinology, No. 10; Neurology/Neurosurgery, No. 10; Orthopedics, No. 14; Rehabilitation, No. 14; Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, No. 15; Urology, No. 16; Pulmonology/Lung Surgery, No. 20, and Cancer, No. 32. New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai was ranked No. 12 nationally in Ophthalmology.

“I’m extremely proud to see The Mount Sinai Hospital’s commitment to exceptional patient care and clinical innovation reflected in U.S. News and World Report’s ‘Best Hospitals’ Honor Roll for the sixth year in a row,” said Kenneth L. Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mount Sinai Health System. “While the past two years have been especially challenging for hospitals across the globe as we battle the COVID-19 pandemic, our hard-working clinicians, nurses, and support staff have remained deeply dedicated to providing the highest standard of care to our patients, their families and the diverse communities we serve.”

“Our Department of Geriatrics is transforming the way we look at, think about, and experience aging, and we are honored to be recognized as No. 1 in the nation for the second consecutive year,” said Dennis S. Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and President for Academic Affairs, Mount Sinai Health System. “These rankings reflect our ability to be nimble in a time of great uncertainty, our unwavering dedication to our patients, and our outstanding track record of pushing the boundaries of medicine.”

“Our steadfast commitment to intellectual exchange, multidisciplinary teamwork, and innovation continually drives us forward in scientific discoveries, clinical advances, and patient care,” said David L. Reich, MD, President and Chief Operating Officer of The Mount Sinai Hospital and the Horace W. Goldsmith Professor of Anesthesiology at the Icahn School of Medicine. “These rankings recognize the superb care provided by our clinical teams that have led to six consecutive years of being named one of the best hospitals in the nation—an honor we are grateful for and work hard to achieve.”

Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai West, and Mount Sinai South Nassau were all ranked regionally.

U.S. News & World Report also rated The Mount Sinai Hospital as “High Performing” in 13 common conditions and procedures, four more than last year: abnormal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, kidney failure, lung cancer surgery, pneumonia, stroke, and transcatheter aortic valve replacement. An overall rating of High Performing indicates a hospital was significantly better than the national average in a given procedure or condition.

U.S. News & World Report evaluates more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide in 32 specialties, procedures, and conditions. The Best Hospitals rankings help guide patients who need a high level of care or who have a challenging condition or extra risk because of age or multiple health problems. Criteria such as patient survival and safety data, adequacy of nurse staffing levels, and other measures largely determine the rankings in most specialties. The rankings are produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

