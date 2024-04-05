Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) -- The Neil B. Rosenshein, M.D., Institute for Gynecologic Care at Mercy presents the 9th Annual Women's Health Symposium, a premier medical education opportunity for nurse practitioners and physician assistants, Saturday, April 20th, 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. EDT.

Topics include abnormal uterine bleeding, bladder problems, osteoporosis, cardiac risk and lipid management, menopause, anxiety, obesity management, etc.

Neil B. Rosenshein, M.D., FACOG, Medical Director of The Lya Segall Ovarian Cancer Institute at Mercy, leads the course.

Please note this is a free live and online event; limited seats are available for the live, in-house event to be held at Mercy Medical Center, 345 Saint Paul Place, Baltimore, MD, 21202.

For additional information please email [email protected]. To secure admission, please click here.

The Neil B. Rosenshein, M.D., Institute for Gynecologic Care is the flagship Center of Excellence in the acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women’s Health & Medicine at Mercy. Mercy Medical Center has been recognized for multiple years in the Best Hospitals ​edition of U.S. News & World Report.

The Institute for Gynecologic Care offers physician and surgical expertise in benign or non-cancerous conditions of the female genital tract as well as in malignant or cancerous conditions such as uterine, ovarian and cervical cancer.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore City, about six blocks from Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit www.mdmercy.com, and MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, www.youtube.com/mmcbaltimore, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

-30-