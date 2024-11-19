Newswise — Leaders of the new Rutgers School of Medicine (RSOM) have released a new mission, vision and values statement that underscores an emphasis on advancing health equity.

“We have a unique opportunity to build a new medical school from the ground up that will become a national model for how we can work with community partners to solve health equity challenges for current and future generations,” said Amy P. Murtha, the dean of Robert Wood Johnson Medical School (RWJMS) and the founding dean of RSOM. “Our mission, vision and values statement solidify our commitment to health equity as a guiding principle for the new Rutgers School of Medicine. We look forward to working with partners to help us develop a comprehensive strategy to advance health equity.”

The statement was developed in close consultation with the faculty, staff, students and leadership of both schools. It states:

We develop physicians and scientists to advance health through compassionate care, innovative research and transformative education, fostering health equity and engagement across diverse communities. Vision: To be a national leader in academic medicine and health equity by reimagining medical education, discovery, patient care and service to the community to improve outcomes for all.

To be a national leader in academic medicine and health equity by reimagining medical education, discovery, patient care and service to the community to improve outcomes for all. Values: Excellence, integrity, dignity, kindness, collaboration, equity, diversity and belonging.

“Medical education is one part of the bigger puzzle to ending disparities in health care, and we are committed to doing our part,” said Robert L. Johnson, dean of New Jersey Medical School (NJMS). “By centering health equity in every aspect of the new Rutgers School of Medicine, we will produce the next generation of doctors who will be a part of advancing health equity in the communities we serve.”

Murtha and Johnson will continue their collaboration and jointly lead efforts to support the shared mission and vision across both RWJMS and NJMS. Once accreditation has been approved by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education, Rutgers Health will conduct a national search for the dean of the fully accredited Rutgers School of Medicine.

To learn more about the new Rutgers School of Medicine, visit: https://rutgershealth.org/future-school-of-medicine.

