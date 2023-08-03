Newswise — MIDDLETON, WI., August 3, 2023 – The Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis’ (ACTRIMS) annual Forum will take place Feb. 29 - March 2, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida at the Palm Beach County Convention Center and the Hilton West Palm Beach.

The ACTRIMS Forum 2024 will provide an excellent opportunity to interact with scientists and clinicians at the cutting edge of MS research. This year’s theme is “Breaking Barriers in MS.” The scientific program will include discussion of barriers such as healthcare disparities and access to care, CNS borders and associated cells, impediments to neural repair, rehabilitation roadblocks, and clinical trial design considerations.

This CE-accredited meeting stands apart from many traditional medical meetings by offering a singular track of scientific and clinical presentations in a dynamic environment with over 400 posters sharing investigative results.

The Forum also features the Kenneth P. Johnson Memorial Lecture, which will be delivered by Anne H. Cross, MD. Dr. Cross joined the Washington University Department of Neurology in 1991, where she has remained as a specialist and researcher focused on MS. In 2001, Dr. Cross began the first Phase 2 study of B cell depletion in MS patients as an “add-on” study in MS patients who were failing beta-interferons or glatiramer acetate (the only MS disease-modifying therapies at the time). This study, funded by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, found that adding rituximab resulted in an 88% reduction in MRI activity.

The National MS Society’s annual Barancik Prize will once again be presented at the Forum 2024. The prize recognizes an exceptional scientist or a team of scientists whose work in MS research has demonstrated outstanding innovation and originality.

ACTRIMS is dedicated to fostering the careers of Young Investigators with an interest in MS. The first session of the Forum is composed of platform presentations by Young Investigators who were selected based on a review of their submitted abstracts. In addition, junior faculty, fellows, and students who submit abstracts are eligible for an educational grant to support their attendance. Neurologists in training will learn about career paths in clinical and investigative neuroimmunology through the pre-conference Neurology Resident Summit in Multiple Sclerosis.

About ACTRIMS Founded in 1995, Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) is a community of leaders from the United States and Canada who are dedicated to the treatment and research in MS and other demyelinating diseases. ACTRIMS focuses on knowledge dissemination, education, and collaboration among disciplines.